Occupiers sharply increased intensity of shelling in Kharkiv, - Terekhov

The intensity of the fire has sharply increased in Kharkiv since last night.

The mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov declared it during a telemarathon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The situation in the city is tense, the city of Kharkiv is not leaving the bombing. I can say that the intensity of the fire today is intensifying and sharply increasing since last night, night, this morning, day. The city of Kharkiv is constantly being shelled in various districts," he said.

According to the mayor, in the morning and in the afternoon the Russian occupiers struck at infrastructural objects of Kharkiv.

"There are hits in residential neighborhoods. Now the State Emergency Service is working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian occupiers," Terekhov added.

