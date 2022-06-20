Biden about Ukraine's membership in EU: "It's very likely to happen".

U.S. President Joe Biden considers it "very likely" that Ukraine will gain full membership in the European Union.

He said this on Monday during his stay in Delaware, Ukrinform reports with reference to C-SPAN TV channel, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I think it's very likely to happen," the U.S. President said when asked if he was confident that Ukraine would become an EU member.

Biden also said it was unlikely that he would visit Ukraine when he travels to Europe this month for the G7 and NATO summits. He also noted that his administration is in constant contact with Ukraine's government leadership as well.