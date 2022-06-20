Looks like Putin wants to destroy Ukraine - Borrel

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell believes that Russian President Putin wants to destroy Ukraine.

Borrell said this at a press conference held after a meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukrаine.

"It looks like Putin wants to annihilate Ukraine by destroying the infrastructure of the city, denying the very idea of (the existence of) the Ukrainian nation. Therefore, we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," said the high representative of the EU.

Borrell stressed that all foreign ministers of the EU member states declared their full commitment to continue supporting Ukraine by all means.

"The Ministers stressed their full commitment to continue to support Ukraine from every point of view - militarily, to continue to put pressure on Russia and to work with the international community. I want to point out the importance of these commitments because Russia's war against Ukraine has consequences not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world because of food and energy prices, for the world economy," the EU Representative said.

