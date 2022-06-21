Ukraine has received status of partner in Three Seas Initiative, - Duda

The same partnership can be achieved by those countries that are located in Central Europe and are not members of the European Union, but seek to join it.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda.

It is noted that this partnership format is newly created. This form of cooperation is addressed to potential EU member states.

"We have decided to create a special, new type of partnership with the Three Seas Initiative - in addition to the strategic partnership - partnership through participation. This is a new type of partnership, which is designed not only for Ukraine. We gave it to Ukraine today, but we assume that the same partnership can be shared by those countries that are located in Central Europe and are not members of the European Union, but seek to join it," Duda explained.

The Three Seas Initiative was established in 2016 as a platform for economic cooperation between the Central European countries of the EU. It has 12 states located along the north-south axis from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic and Black Seas.

