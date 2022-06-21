ENG
war (20472) shoot out (8814) Kharkiv (713)

Occupiers fired artillery at Kharkiv

суспільне,харків

Russian occupiers shell Kharkiv. In some parts of the city there are power outages, water and communications.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"Kharkiv is under Russian shelling. The correspondent of the Public reports a fire in an industrial zone in the east of Kharkiv, in some areas after the explosions there were interruptions with light, water, communications," - said in a statement.

Read more: Another 993 people were evacuated from occupied Kharkiv region, - RMA

