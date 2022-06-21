In Mykolayiv, person died as result of Russian shelling, - Senkevych
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported that as a result of Russian shelling on June 21, one person died and three others were wounded.
He stated this in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"As a result of today's shelling, the property of two private enterprises (buildings and cars) was damaged. One person was killed. Also, as of 19:00, there were three wounded," Senkevych said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password