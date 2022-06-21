15 people killed, 16 wounded as result of Russian daytime shelling in Kharkiv region, - Synehubiv

In Kharkiv region on Tuesday, Russian shelling killed 15 people, including an eight-year-old child.

This was told by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"15 people were killed. 16 were wounded. These are the terrible consequences of Russian daytime shelling in the Kharkiv region. In the evening, Russian occupants shelled the Chuguyiv community. According to preliminary data, 6 dead, 4 wounded."

Data updated. In Kharkiv - 11 wounded, 5 people killed. In the Kharkiv region, an 8-year-old child was killed and his mother was wounded (during shelling in Bezruky, Dergachiv community. - Ed.). In the Zolochiv community, 3 people died. This is terrorism. These are crimes against humanity that must be punished," he said.

