On Snake Island, AFU destroyed enemy "Pantsir C1" SAM system and 49 enemies, - OC "South"

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction eliminated 49 Russian soldiers and also destroyed the enemy air defense system "Pantsir" on the Snake Island.

This is stated by Operational Command "South", іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"In continuation of the operation to defeat enemy units on Snake Island, a hit was recorded against a Pantsir S1 surface-to-air missile system, a radar station and vehicle equipment," the report said.

The final results are being clarified.

In addition, enemy casualties over the past 24 hours are 49 military personnel, 2 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, 1 tractor, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 ammunition depot, 5 armored vehicles and vehicles.

At the same time, on Tuesday morning the enemy struck Mykolaiv and Ochakiv with cruise missiles, striking the port infrastructure, destroying trucks, and damaging business buildings and power grids. Simultaneously, the enemy struck from the Uragan multiple rocket launcher system on residential neighborhoods in Mykolaiv.

"In doing so, cluster munitions were used again. One of the cluster munitions exploded right in the courtyard of a private house, where two men were staying. One died on the spot, the other was wounded, medics are fighting for his life," the command said.

It is reported that Ochakiv residents were also injured as a result of the shelling from MLRS.