"Come Back Alive" Foundation received official right to buy military goods from abroad

Now the foundation can buy and transfer not only optics and communications equipment, but also weapons that are in the armies of the United States and advanced European countries.

This was stated in Foundation, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Since the end of March, the Foundation has been registered as a subject of international transfers of goods, in particular, military goods with the State Export Control of Ukraine. Now we can transfer not only certain types of optics, communications, etc., but also means of "active defeat", which are in service in the army of the USA and other advanced European countries," Ruslana Velichko, a lawyer of "Come Back Alive" said.

This status also allows buying goods from manufacturers, not intermediaries.

The foundation promises to focus its main attention on the purchase of lethal weapons. "We are ready and able to buy and transfer to military units UAVs, helicopters, ammunition and many other things that will speed up our victory," the "Come Back Alive" Foundation says.