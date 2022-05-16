Butusov Foundation purchased 52 quadcopters for Ukraine defenders

The Yurii Butusov Foundation, together with the TAPS Foundation, purchased 52 quadcopters for the defenders of Ukraine with the assistance of Gennady Korban, Chief of Staff of the Dnipro Defense Council, and Deviro.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov reported about it on Facebook.

The drones will be handed over to combat units of the 24th, 30th, 58th, 79th, 92nd, 93rd brigades, the first special brigade named after Bohun, the fourth rapid reaction brigade of the National Guard, the Dnieper battalion of the Dnieper Azov, 128th TRO Brigade, Skala Battalion OK Vostok, Carpathian Sich Volunteer Battalion.

"Quadcopters are one of the key means of conducting reconnaissance, the need for them at the front is constantly increasing, and they need to be supplied to the front by the thousands. All quadcopters are supplied exclusively by volunteers and public funds," Butusov wrote.

He noted that the fund is currently working on the purchase of many more quadcopters and other types of drones.

Read more: Land lease will not lead to huge debt in Ukraine after war - Kvien