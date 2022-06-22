Armed Forces continue counteroffensive in Kherson region, there is some success, - OC South

Ukrainian troops continue the counteroffensive in the Kherson region and have achieved some success. Exactly which settlements were liberated is not disclosed.

This was announced on the telethon by the head of the joint coordination center of the operational command South Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to Nv.ua.

On security issues, she did not disclose the names of settlements liberated from the occupiers.

"We do have some successes, counter-offensive actions that are significantly advancing us in the eastern direction, but we are not announcing the liberated settlements now, because in conditions of war it is very important to pass, liberate, consolidate and move the enemy so that he could not cover with powerful and very brutal artillery and mortar strikes, the settlement that is already under our control," Humeniuk stressed.

Read more: Ukrainian units continue to destroy enemy and push him east. Military operation on Zmiiny island, - OC "South"

We will remind, on June 20 the adviser to the head of the Kherson military administration Serhii Khlan reported that AFU rejected occupiers from the first line of defense in the Kherson area.