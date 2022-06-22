Russia accuses US of "deliberate destruction of bilateral relations"

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova commented on the obstacles to the removal of employees of Russian foreign institutions.

As Censor.NET reports, it is spoken about it in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

The agency noted that the American side "continues to systematically destroy bilateral relations, which are already in a deplorable state."

"Washington took another hostile step towards our country by not allowing permission for a special Russian aviation flight to arrive in the United States, which was to take Russian foreign employees and members of their families home. The Biden administration preferred to completely ignore the fact that this was a humanitarian action, as our plane was supposed to arrive after our colleagues, who were previously ordered by the State Department to leave the United States by the end of this month," Zakharova said.

She promised not to leave unanswered "such defiant behavior" and to apply "countermeasures, including asymmetric," which will be reported in the prescribed manner through diplomatic channels.