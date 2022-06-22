When you defend democracy, sometimes you have to act undemocratically, - Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that in a situation where it is necessary to defend democracy in the state, it is sometimes necessary to act undemocratically.

He declared it, answering on questions of the Canadian students, informs Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

"When you defend democracy, there can be no question that all your tools are democratic. Because democracy is an opportunity for dialogue, and the right to choose, and freedom. It's all right. But when there is a war, there is no time for dialogue. Unfortunately. There is no time for discussion. Because time does not count for seconds, not for minutes, time counts for people. The number of survivors and the number of dead," Zelenskyi explained.

According to him, clear and strict rules, clear and fast steps without dialogue, talks - "this is no longer about democracy."

"I must state that in order to protect freedom and democracy in the state, sometimes it is necessary to act quickly and undemocratically. But when the war is over, it will pay off," the president said.

