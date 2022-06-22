During June 22 as result of enemy attacks in Kharkiv region 7 civilians were lost, - Synehubiv

During June 22, Russian occupation forces continued to fire on residential areas of Kharkiv and settlements of the region, which led to new casualties among the civilian population.

As informs Censor.NET, the chairman of regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv reported about it in the telegram.

"In the village of Pryshib, Izium district, five civilian women were killed ... In Chuguyev, two civilians were killed and four were injured," Synehubiv wrote.

In addition, as a result of the shelling of the Nemyshlyany district of Kharkiv, four people were injured, Balaklia - one, Tikhopillya - one.

Synehubiv also said that in Zolochev, the bodies of two more people killed in yesterday's enemy shelling were removed from the rubble, so the total number of dead after the shelling increased to three people.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA once again called on the residents of the region to be as careful as possible, not to be on the street unnecessarily and to hide in a shelter due to alarm signals.

