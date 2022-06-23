U.S. is giving Ukraine new $450 million tranche of military aid.
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $450 million in military aid for Ukraine
This was stated in the White House, reports Censor.NЕТ.
According to John Kirby, the military aid package includes weapons and military equipment, including the new HIMARS highly mobile artillery rocket systems, tens of thousands of ammunition for artillery that has already been delivered to Ukraine, as well as patrol ships to protect the Ukrainian coast and waterways.
