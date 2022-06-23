Russia "announced" bombing of children's hospital in Kharkiv

The Russian Federation "announced" the bombing of a hospital in Kharkiv and intends to blame it on the Ukrainian military.

This was stated by the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The Russian Federation claims that the Ukrainian military allegedly brought medical personnel and sick children from other medical facilities in the city to the first children's city hospital in Kharkiv under the threat of being shot.

In addition, according to the headquarters, the hospital building was allegedly mined. The Russian Federation claims that the Ukrainians are planning to blow up the building as Russian troops begin artillery strikes on military facilities in Kharkiv.

The occupants also wrote that reporters from leading Western news agencies had allegedly already arrived in Kharkiv to prepare photo and video material.

The Russian Federation also said that two CNN reporters accompanied by 10 Azov servicemen arrived in Odessa.

"Video footage of prepared terrorist attacks on civilian objects is planned to further accuse Russia of using prohibited methods of warfare," the hijackers said.

This way, the Russian occupiers "announce" the strikes on civilian objects.