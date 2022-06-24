Enemy captured Hirske in Luhansk region

Local battles are still taking place on the outskirts, but the enemy has captured the mountain community of Luhansk region. About 4,000 civilians remain there.

The head of military administration of the Mountain community Oleksii Babchenko told about it on air of "Espresso", reports Censor.NET with reference to "Liga.net".

"Unfortunately, as of 8 a.m., the mountain community is completely occupied. There are minor local battles on the outskirts, but the enemy has entered, despite the fact that in the Zolote area was a strong and reliable fortification, the second echelon of which we began to build at the beginning of the Great War." said Babchenko.

He said that the breakthrough was made from the direction of Orikhove - Toshkivka. The occupiers entered from two sides: one part went to the rear (Myrna Dolyna, Pidlisne, Loskutivka), and the other part moved in the direction of Hirsky and Zolote.

According to Babchenko, the Russians are now arranging an occupation regime in the Mountain Community. About 4,000 people remain there, and evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid have not been possible since Tuesday, as all roads have already been out of control or have been shot at.