G7 ministers called on Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports

G7 foreign ministers have called on Russia to stop attacks and unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth", this is stated in the G7 statement following the meeting on Friday.

"Russia's fault for exacerbating the global food crisis as a result of the war was discussed at the meeting. The G7 foreign ministers made it clear that Russia's war against Ukraine exacerbates food insecurity, including by blocking the Black Sea, bombing granaries and ports, and damaging Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure," the statement said.

Ministers also dismissed false information and misinformation about Russia's sanctions, saying all G7 sanctions had exceptions that allowed Russian food and agricultural products to enter world markets.

The Ministers supported the UN's efforts to urgently open the Black Sea grain route and the European Commission's action plan for EU-Ukraine solidarity routes for the transport of grain by road, rail, and barge to world markets.

"The G7 foreign ministers reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine, including military and defense assistance, as long as necessary. They promised humanitarian aid, support in reconstruction and stabilization for Ukraine, as well as increasing the resilience of neighboring countries, especially the Republic of Moldova, which has been particularly affected by the influx of Ukrainian refugees," the statement said.