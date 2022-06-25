ENG
Explosions in Zhytomyr Region: about 30 missiles fired, minor destruction of military infrastructure, 1 soldier was killed, 1 was wounded

The enemy again launched missile strikes on the Zhytomyr region!

The head of the Zhytomyr regional military administration Vitaly Bunechko reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Today, as on the first day of the full-scale invasion, starting at 4:15 am, the enemy again launched missile strikes on the Zhytomyr region! This time about 30 missiles were fired on the territory of the region," the statement said.

"Currently, there is information about minor destruction of military infrastructure. One soldier was killed and one was wounded," Bunechko added.

Read more: Strike on Desna: 20 missiles were fired at village from territory of Belarus. Infrastructure objects were destroyed. Pre-lossless

As the mayor of Zhytomyr Serhiy Sukhomlyn clarified on Facebook, 24 rockets were fired on the outskirts of Zhytomyr. There were no arrivals in the regional center.

