Russian occupiers fired on nuclear subcritical installation "Source of neutrons" in Kharkov

In Kharkov, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, the nuclear subcritical installation "Neutron Source" was damaged.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of another shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian Federation on June 25, 2022, the nuclear subcritical installation" Source of Neutrons "was damaged. According to the operating organization of the National Research Center "Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology" (NSC KIPT), as a result of a preliminary inspection of the site it was established that additional damage to buildings and infrastructure of the industrial site," said in a statement.

Damaged: the northern wall of the accelerator extension to the experimental hall of the installation; ventilation ducts of the special ventilation system; ventilation pipe of the main building of the installation; klystron gallery of the accelerator cooling system; housings of diesel generators of the emergency power supply system; cladding of the main building of the installation.

Personnel continue to inspect the buildings, structures and equipment of the installation to identify any damage, but these works are hampered by the constant danger of new shelling.

At present, the Source of Neutrons JAPU has been transferred to a deep subcritical state. There is no external power supply to the Source of Neutrons.

As a result of measurement by a portable dosimeter it was established that the radiation background in the experimental hall of the building is within the norm, the SNRCU noted.