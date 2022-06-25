Occupiers kidnapped Samoilenko, head of Stanislavsky community in Kherson region

The Russian military kidnapped the head of Stanislavsky community, Ivan Samoilenko.

This information was proven by Serhiy Khlan, the adviser to the head of Kherson RMA Censor.NЕТ reports.

Earlier Samoilenko reported that the military of the Russian Federation had taken away from him his phone and "checked" it for 11 days. Until June 23, the head of the community was on the line and performing his duties.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.

It should be noted that Samoilenko has often wrote on facebook about the life of his community during the occupation, the last post was dated June 23.