Occupiers in Energodar are trying to strengthen their positions: they are strengthening trenches near captured ZNPP. MAP

In the temporarily captured Energodar, the Russian military is trying to strengthen its position and dig trenches.

As Censor.NET reports, the Energodar telegram channel reports about it.

"It became known that on June 24 they were fortifying trenches near the captured Zaporizhzhya NPP. In particular, they" built "fortifications," the message reads.

It is also noted that a multiple launch rocket system was observed near the village of Michurina (Vasyliv district).

"So, these monsters are seriously preparing for hostilities near the largest nuclear facility in Europe. And they are preparing for defense, because they understand that the Armed Forces will soon release Energodar and ZNPP," the statement said.

