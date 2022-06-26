Russia is increasing its military presence in Belarus, - intelligence

The leadership of institutions and organizations of the Gomel region have been warned about the possibility of the return of units of the RF Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that at the same time the Russians plan to increase the number of operational and tactical aircraft in Belarus. Officially - to conduct a joint airspace patrol within the joint training and combat training center of aviation units and air defense units. To do this, a flight of 10 planes to Baranovichi airport is planned.

"Mobilization exercises have also been going on in the Gomel region since June 22. Instead, the previously announced in the Belarusian media classes on combat training with reservists are not held. The reservists themselves are currently used for economic work.

Read more: Ukraine will return to borders of 1991. By end of year active hostilities will decrease to almost zero, - Budanov