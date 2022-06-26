German company DND supplied Ukraine with almost 2,900 ATGMs, - Welt

The German concern Dynamit Nobel Defense (DND) supplied Ukraine with 2,900 RGW 90 Matador anti-tank missile systems.

This was reported by the publication Welt am Sonntag with reference to sources in Ukrainian circles, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that it is not the first time that Kyiv buys ATGMs from DND at its own expense.

This purchase was received by Ukraine in two batches - 2,300 and 576 units.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Germany has provided Ukraine with mostly light weapons. And the number of purchased weapons exceeds that provided by the federal government. According to the publication, Ukraine paid 40 million euros from the state budget.

Of the 2,700 Strela anti-aircraft missiles promised by Berlin, only 500 were initially delivered, and another 1,500 missiles were delivered only after persistent requests from Kyiv. Ukraine also received 500 Stinger missiles, 3,000 Faust cartridges, and 16 million rounds of ammunition from Germany.

It will be recalled that the German government has published a list of weapons being prepared for transfer to Ukraine - in particular, there are 30 Gepard self-propelled artillery units, IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, and M113 armored personnel carriers.

