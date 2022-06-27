Over 20 thousand foreigners fighting on Ukraine side, - mass media

More than 20,000 volunteers from more than 50 countries joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polish Radio.

Foreigners are fighting in Ukraine on the basis of official contracts as part of the International Legion, which is part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Despite the loss, foreigners continue to join the legion and have different motives.

"It's not just a struggle for Ukraine, it's also a struggle for Taiwan. I came here to fight for independence and peace," said one man, holding a Taiwanese flag. "We are fighting for democracy in the world and fighting against a dictator," said another military official.

The BBC reports that two British soldiers were killed during hostilities in Ukraine.

Read more: Rashists are trying to lure Mariupol residents back to city with fakes, - city council