Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 35,250 people, 217 aircraft, 185 helicopters, 1,567 tanks and 3,704 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of June 28, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 35,250 people.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.06 are approximately:

personnel - about 35250 (+250) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1567 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3704 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 778 (+7) units,

MLRS - 243 (+0) units,

air defense means - 102 (+1) units,

aircraft - 217 (+0) units,

helicopters - 185 (+1) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 636 (+0),

cruise missiles - 139 (+0),

ships / boats - 14 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2589 (+14) units,

special equipment - 61 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction. The data are being clarified," the statement reads.