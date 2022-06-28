Around Zaporizhia do not stop building additional protective structures

Zaporizhia continues to further strengthen its defensive lines.

The head of regional military administration Olexander Starukh reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"From the Crimea, through Melitopol to the east and vice versa, Russian equipment is moving. The enemy battalion tactical group began to move towards Berdyansk, Primorsk, and beyond. In general, this is a small group compared to the forces that have accumulated in the Zaporizhia direction. The situation is predictable, stable and without significant changes," he said.

According to him, the construction of additional protective structures around Zaporizhia is not stopped.

"There can't be too many fortifications. At present, the internal tactical circle of fortifications is being further strengthened. The whole of Ukraine is helping us in this. 7 regions have sent additional equipment, and 5 regions have provided timber," Starukh added.

Read more: Enemy fired from MLRS settlement near Zaporizhia, infrastructure objects were hit