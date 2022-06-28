Occupiers hit territory of Kryvyi Rih TPP, - Lukashuk

Russian occupants shelled the territory of the Kryvyi Rih thermal power plant.

This was stated by Mykola Lukashuk, Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russian occupation troops hit the territory of the Kryvyi Rih TPP. The consequences are being clarified," the message reads.

"Unfortunately, two enemy missiles hit the territory of the regional center. One flew into the building of the motor transport enterprise: there in the adjacent territory damaged almost three and a half dozen cars. Three boxes, several one-storey buildings and a hangar were also damaged. The second rocket hit the territory of an industrial enterprise. There is destruction of buildings," Lukashuk said.

In addition to rocket fire, the occupiers fired at the Kryvyi Rih district in the afternoon. Hit on Zelenodolsk and on Velyka Kostromka. The man was injured.