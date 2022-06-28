Putin is example of toxic masculinity, - Johnson

According to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Russia's war against Ukraine could have been avoided if the Russian state had been headed by a woman.

Johnson said this in an interview with a German broadcaster ZDF after G7 Summit, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"If Putin were a woman, I don't think he would start this macho war. If you want to find a good example of toxic masculinity, this is the man," he said.

Johnson added that the G7 had reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with all the means necessary to confront Russia strategically and ensure Kiev's maximum advantageous position in negotiations with Moscow.

"At the same time, we want to make sure that we are also ready to provide Ukraine with guarantees regarding the future, including that they will receive NATO weapons, intelligence and so on," the British Prime Minister said.