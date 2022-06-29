ENG
drone (763) Czech Republic (139)

Czech Republic will transfer reconnaissance drones to Ukraine - mass media

The Czech authorities decided to provide Ukrainian military with Bivoj drones. They are used for reconnaissance.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Czech edition of STK.

It is noted that the main task of drones in Ukraine will be to provide data for the Ukrainian artillery. The UAV itself has a high-precision surveillance camera and weighs about 25 kg.

Also, according to the newspaper, the radius of the drone is 60 kilometers. The Ukrainian military has already learned how to use the new technology.

