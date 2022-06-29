Polish AHS "Krab" successfully being used at front, - Zaluzhny

Polish self-propelled howitzers "Krab " successfully operate at the front, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Zaluzhny wrote about this in Facebook.

"Polish 'Krabs' are successfully operating on the front lines," Zaluzhny wrote.

He noted that the AHS Krab self-propelled artillery unit (SAU) is a modern self-propelled howitzer, which is placed on a tracked chassis and has a turret layout. Maximum rate of fire of the gun is 6 rounds per minute. Firing of a series of rounds is available. Practical rate of fire in combat conditions, under which the crew can work effectively for a long time, is 2 rounds per minute. These howitzers are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 40 km.

Zaluzhny, on behalf of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, expressed gratitude to Poland for its assistance.

