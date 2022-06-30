At Zaporizhia NPP, occupiers forcibly drain cooling pools, - Energoatom

A series of abuses and tortures force the station workers to invent why the cooling pools at the NPP need to be drained.

This was reported by "Energoatom".

"The invaders brutally beat Andrii Honcharuk, a diver of the ZNPP hydraulic workshop, who was taken to the hospital of Energodar yesterday, June 29, 2022, with multiple injuries," the message reads.

Energoatom reminded that the occupiers are preparing a provocation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They want to accuse Ukrainian nuclear workers of storing weapons on the territory of the station.

"For this, several workers were detained and they are being tortured to confess, or rather, to confess themselves, that they allegedly threw some kind of weapon into the concrete bowls of the cooling pools at the ZNPP in March: either explosives or projectiles," the message reads.

The occupiers insist on draining the cooling basins and stopping the pumps that supply water to the safety systems of the power units. This could threaten nuclear safety.

"Further, the occupiers can throw anything they want into the concrete bowls: explosives, unexploded shells, other weapons. And then accuse the ZNPP workers or its defenders of this and make it a formal pretext for inviting to the IAEA station and presenting these "facts", - they added in "Energoatom".