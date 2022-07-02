ENG
Russia does not have enough forces to hold occupied Kherson region, - CNN

Russian forces are approaching the limit when they will no longer be able to maintain the occupation regime in the Kherson region against the background of the intensification of the partisan movement, as well as the counteroffensive operations of the Armed Forces.

This belief was expressed by representatives of the US administration in a comment on the CNN  TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The United States believes that Russia does not have enough forces in Kherson to effectively continue the occupation and control the region, especially after the withdrawal of part of the forces from this area for hostilities in Donbas," one of the officials noted.

Another American official said that the transfer of Russian forces apparently created new opportunities for the activation of Ukrainian guerrillas who carry out attacks against representatives of the occupation authorities.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct limited counterattacks near Kherson, which only increases tensions among the Russian occupation forces in the region.

"This (southern - ed.) region is crucial for Russia to maintain control of the Black Sea coast and access to the Crimean peninsula. It is unclear how many Russian troops are currently in or near Kherson, but the occupation against a hostile local population requires many more military than the peaceful occupation of the territory," the publication notes.

