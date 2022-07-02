ENG
Mine exploded on coast of Odessa region

In the resort village of Karolino-Bugaz, Odesa region, a mine exploded on the coast, the circumstances are being clarified.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ, reports Suspilnе with reference to the head of the press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk.

"A mine exploded on the coast in the resort village of Karolino-Bugaz, Odesa region," Gumenyuk informed.

According to the military, the circumstances and the number of injured are being clarified.

