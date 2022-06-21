Russian anti-ship mine exploded on beach in Odessa region. PHOTOS

On the evening of June 21, a Russian anti-ship mine was thrown onto one of the beaches in Odessa region. The ammunition detonated.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.Оdessa.

It is noted that the mine detonated near the village of Sychavka, Yuzhne community.

The blast struck about 100 meters around the munitions. At the time of the blast, vacationers on the beach were absent.

Read more: To coast of Odesa region again carried out enemy mine, it detonated simply in sea, - Bratchuk