Russian anti-ship mine exploded on beach in Odessa region. PHOTOS

On the evening of June 21, a Russian anti-ship mine was thrown onto one of the beaches in Odessa region. The ammunition detonated.

 This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.Оdessa.

Russian anti-ship mine exploded on beach in Odessa region 01

It is noted that the mine detonated near the village of Sychavka, Yuzhne community.

Russian anti-ship mine exploded on beach in Odessa region 02

The blast struck about 100 meters around the munitions. At the time of the blast, vacationers on the beach were absent.

Russian anti-ship mine exploded on beach in Odessa region 03

Russian anti-ship mine exploded on beach in Odessa region 04

