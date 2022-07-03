It will not be possible to return to usual business with Russian Federation after war, - Steinmeier

The federal president warned that no one would be able to return to normal politics and business after the war, and countries should now reduce their dependence on authoritarian regimes.

He stated this to German journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to DW.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine "have made it clear even to those who are not concerned about economic issues, how much we have become dependent on raw materials and primary products from countries all over the world in the second phase of globalization."

"The dark side of globalization" has already become apparent in recent years, he continued. "Not everyone benefits equally from free trade and the global division of labor," Steinmeier said, emphasizing the exploitation and inhumane working conditions in the countries of the South and the damage to the environment.

Watch more: M777 howitzers work intensively along the entire front line, - JFO. VIDEO

"Russia's brutal aggressive war against Ukraine," according to him, was the cause of "the strongest dynamics of geopolitical and geoeconomic changes." The end and consequences of this dynamic are "not remotely predictable", but no one will be able to avoid it, he warned.

Now the world needs a political, military and economic reorientation, Steinmeier is sure. "We must make our democracies, our economies sustainable, regardless of our goals: a rules-based world order and a liberal, fair and climate-friendly global economy," the federal president said.

Read more: Reznikov confirmed that US will provide Ukraine with NASAMS air defense systems

One of these goals should be independence from authoritarian states, he believes. At the same time, it is necessary to find new partners, urged Steinmeier. According to him, these can be countries such as Singapore, Indonesia and African countries. Instead of seeing the latter as countries in need, "we must finally recognize them for what they are: important partners who can help us exist in the new world," the president said.