Railway bridge near occupied Melitopol was blown up, - media
The railway bridge between occupied Melitopol and Tokmak in the Zaporizhia region was blown up.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication "RIA Melitopol".
"The explosion rang out in the occupied village of Lyubimivka. The Rashists used this branch to transport warehouses with weapons and military equipment to the front," the message says. The village of Lyubimivka is located 25 km from Melitopol.
