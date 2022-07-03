After heavy fighting, Armed Forces withdrew from Lysychansk, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announced that after heavy fighting, Ukrainian soldiers withdrew from the city of Lysychansk.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the official notification of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The message states: "After heavy fighting for Lysychansk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were forced to withdraw from their occupied positions and lines.

In the conditions of the multiple superiorities of the Russian occupying forces in artillery, aviation, rocket salvo systems, ammunition, and personnel, the continuation of the defense of the city would lead to fatal consequences. In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw.

We continue the fight. Unfortunately, steel will and patriotism are not enough for success - material and technical resources are needed.

The defenders of Luhansk region and other regions of our country heroically perform their civil and military duties.

We will come back and win for sure!"

