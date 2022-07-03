AFU fighters shot down enemy drone in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA
Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the 10th enemy UAV over Dnipropetrovsk region
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.
"Victory evening news. Our military shot down an enemy drone over Dnipropetrovsk region. This is already the tenth aggressor's scout that was destroyed in the sky over our region," he wrote on the Telegram channel.
He noted that the wreckage of the UAV had previously fallen into the field.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password