AFU fighters shot down enemy drone in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the 10th enemy UAV over Dnipropetrovsk region

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"Victory evening news. Our military shot down an enemy drone over Dnipropetrovsk region. This is already the tenth aggressor's scout that was destroyed in the sky over our region," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

He noted that the wreckage of the UAV had previously fallen into the field.

