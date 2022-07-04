Ukrainian soldiers repulsed enemy's assault in direction of Prudyanka in Kharkiv region, - General Staff
Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy assault in the direction of Prudyanka in Kharkiv region.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
"In the Kharkiv direction, the grouping of the enemy's troops, with the support of the army aviation, is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of our troops and preventing them from going on the offensive. In the direction of the settlement of Prudyanka, Ukrainian soldiers resolutely suppressed the enemy's attempt of assault," the message says.
