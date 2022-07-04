Haidai about defense of Lysychansk: Russians outnumbered us tenfold

On the last day of the defense of Lysychansk, under heavy fire, Ukrainian medics hospitalized the wounded, firefighters saved the city, and the police recorded crimes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the RMA press service.

"We kept our formation, even when it seemed impossible. The Russians were outnumbered tenfold. This invasion destroyed the city and killed people. We took many wounded local residents to hospitals in Dnipro, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk. Just imagine that in the medical facilities of Donetsk region, where it is already dangerous, in recent weeks, about 50 seriously injured foxes are receiving, or have already received, help. Those who needed hospitalization were evacuated even on the last day of defense. Just as firefighters saved the city from the flames when they were working on high-rise buildings," said the head of the regional administration, Serhii Haidai.

According to him, the occupiers gathered forces from all possible directions and concentrated them in Lysychansk.

"We neutralized their advantage in terms of personnel with the skill of Ukrainian fighters. However, the amount of long-range weapons necessary to push out the enemy has not yet arrived."

The Rashists gained a foothold in Lysychansk. They managed to force the river Siversky Donets, so that in the fifth month of the war they captured Bilohorivka.

Zolotarivka is already under the control of the Russians.

Read more: Armed Forces destroyed Russian ammunition warehouse in Snizhne. This is strong blow to ensure enemy group in east, - Mysyagin. VIDEO