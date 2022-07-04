Currently, there is no threat from Belarusian army to Ukraine, - Budanov

At this stage, there is no threat from Belarus to Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a small number of Belarusian and Russian troops are stationed near the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

"Russians? In general, a tiny number, absolutely tiny... These are absolutely planned actions of the Belarusian army that they are conducting. We knew about them two and a half months exactly before the first actions began. At this stage, the threats from the Belarusian army to Ukraine do not exist," he claims.

According to Budanov, there will be no offensive from Belarus in the near future. "As soon as it appears, believe me, we will know about it almost at the same moment," said the head of MID.

