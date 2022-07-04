Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war. INFOGRAPHICS

The troops of the Russian Federation, which invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 4, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 36,200.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 04.07 are approximately:

personnel - about 36,200 (+230) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1589 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3754 (+10) units,

artillery systems - 804 (+3) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 246 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 105 (+0) units,

aircraft - 217 (+0) units,

helicopters - 187 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 658 (+4),

cruise missiles - 144 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2629 (+11) units,

special equipment - 65 (+1).

Read more: Ukraine is not surrendering anything, we will return thanks to tactics and modern weapons, - Zelensky about leaving Lysychansk

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Sloviansk and Donetsk directions. Data are being clarified," the General Staff notes.