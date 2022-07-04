Russian Federation is preparing for forced "mobilization" in occupied Crimea

In the occupied Crimea, the Russians are preparing to begin forced mobilization into the ranks of the Russian army.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"The other day, a decree of the so-called "head of the Republic of Crimea" appeared on the resources of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which created the so-called "conscription commission for the mobilization of citizens in the Republic of Crimea" in a new composition, approved its provisions and instructed to create it in "municipal districts and city districts" corresponding commissions of a lower level.

The specified steps of the occupation administration indicate that the Russian Federation is preparing for mobilization in the temporarily occupied territory. Citizens of Ukraine in the occupied Crimea are again planned to be forced to fight against their own state, as is already happening with those who were illegally conscripted by the occupiers for military service," the message reads.

The presidential office recalled that the conscription and mobilization of our citizens into the armed forces of the occupying state is a gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular, the provisions of the IV Geneva Convention on the Protection of the Civilian Population in Time of War.

Citizens are urged to do everything possible to avoid any participation in the military formations of the aggressor country.

