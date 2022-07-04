Post-war reconstruction of Ukraine will consist of three stages, - Shmyhal

The recovery plan for Ukraine consists of three stages, and after the victory in the war, thousands of reconstruction projects will have to be implemented.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a speech at the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in the Swiss city of Lugano, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine's recovery plan is divided into three key stages. The first is to restore here and now what is possible and what is critical for people's lives... The second part is a quick recovery, since the number of destroyed objects, even basic infrastructure, is huge. Immediately after the end of hostilities and the victory of Ukraine, it will be necessary to implement thousands of reconstruction projects," the head of government explained.

The Prime Minister added that the second stage involves the repair of schools and hospitals, the construction of temporary housing, and the return of life to destroyed cities and communities.

"The third stage of this plan is a long-term transformation, it concerns all areas, starting from education, medicine and ending with the "green transition" and the new military-industrial complex," Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that the basis of Ukraine's recovery is people, economy, and infrastructure.

