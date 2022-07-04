Economy of Ukraine needs regular and powerful financial support, - Shmyhal

Ukraine needs regular and powerful financial support for macroeconomic stability, which will also facilitate the post-war reconstruction of the country.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in the Swiss city of Lugano.

"In the sense of economic stability, macroeconomic stability, now we need very regular and powerful financial support... After that, it will be much easier to start the recovery and rebuilding of the country," Shmyhal said.

He also emphasized that the Ukrainian people feel the support of international partners and this is inspiring.