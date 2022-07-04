"Freezing" war in Ukraine will only postpone it, - Estonian President Karis

Estonian President Alar Karis warns against "freezing" the war in Ukraine, noting that after that Russia will sooner or later go further. He said this in an interview with Vikerradio.

Karis noted that the ceasefire should not be seen as a solution.

"It's only a matter of time as to how soon Russia will be able to attack again or strike in some other direction. If a cease-fire creates another frozen conflict, that's a big threat to the security of all of Europe. History proves that after some time, war comes again," he said.

The President of Estonia also said that despite the aggressive war of Russia, he does not support the idea of breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia completely.

