ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9748 visitors online
News War
8 329 8

In morning, occupiers hit Mykolaiv with rockets, - Mayor Senkovych

ракета

In the morning, the occupiers fired rockets at Mykolaiv.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Rescuers, medics, emergency crews, and utility workers are already working on the ground. I will give you more information later," he wrote.

Read more: Russian troops hit port infrastructure and enterprises of Mykolaiv with missiles

Author: 

Russian Army (8791) Mykolayiv (400) shoot out (12866) rocket (1567) Senkevych (98)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 