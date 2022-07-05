In morning, occupiers hit Mykolaiv with rockets, - Mayor Senkovych

In the morning, the occupiers fired rockets at Mykolaiv.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Rescuers, medics, emergency crews, and utility workers are already working on the ground. I will give you more information later," he wrote.

