Rashists carried out massive shelling of Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh

Today, July 5, the Russian occupiers again massively shelled Slovyansk, Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh.

"Mass shelling of the city! Center, North. Everyone stay in shelters," the message reads.

See more: Rashists made 24 strikes on Donetsk region in 24 hours. There are wounded and dead, - National Police. PHOTO

The administration promised to provide additional information later.