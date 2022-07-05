Rashists carried out massive shelling of Sloviansk, - Mayor Liakh
Today, July 5, the Russian occupiers again massively shelled Slovyansk, Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh.
"Mass shelling of the city! Center, North. Everyone stay in shelters," the message reads.
The administration promised to provide additional information later.
