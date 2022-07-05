ENG
Loud explosions are heard in occupied Berdiansk

вибух,обстріл

Explosions rang out again in Berdiansk, occupied by Russian troops. There is no detailed information yet.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported on local "Berdiansk Now" Telegram channel.

"Strong explosions in the center of Berdiansk. Probably a seaport," the report said.

It is noted that the force of the explosion was heard in the mountainous part of the city and the "Sklovolokno" microdistrict.

